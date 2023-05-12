3 potential trap games on the 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule
By Randy Gurzi
No. 2: Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, Week 7
Cleveland will have an early bye week as they take their break at Week 5, right after their first meeting with the Baltimore Ravens. They'll remain at home as well, with the 49ers coming to town in Week 6 — and that extra week to prepare for them could really help given how tough San Francisco is.
Whatever the outcome of that game is, the Browns have to ensure they don't let their focus wane. As soon as they're done with the Niners, they'll hit the road in Week 7 for just the second time (they're at home following the Pittsburgh game from Week 2 through 6). Their destination this time will be Indianapolis as they face the Colts.
On the outside looking in, this should be a one-sided affair. Indy was an abysmal 4-12-1 last year and while they did bring in a solid offensive coach in Shane Steichen, they're just starting a rebuild. That includes making a change under center as the No. 4 overall pick, Anthony Richardson, should start.
Richardson is far from a refined player but that doesn't mean he should be taken lightly. His accuracy might need work but he's arguably the most athletic quarterback in the league and if Cleveland's not careful, he could make them pay. They also have Josh Downs, who is quickly becoming a favorite of Richardson's.
With San Francisco in Week 6 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, the Browns will play two NFC playoff teams in a three-week period. They need to make sure they don't focus too much on them and look past the Colts.