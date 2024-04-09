3 prospects Browns need to avoid at all costs in the 2024 NFL Draft
With only a few picks to work with, the Browns need to avoid boom-or-bust prospects
By Randy Gurzi
1. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The intention isn’t to pick on Texas, it just so happens they have several prospects who have boom-or-bust potential. We’re even skipping one of them in Johnathon Brooks, who tore his ACL at the end of the season and has just one year of elite production. As for Xavier Worthy, he’s an exciting player and could be a highlight waiting to happen.
He set a new record when he ran a 4.21 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine which was exciting. He’s also incredibly thin (165 pounds) which is why Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus calls him a “boom-or-bust” prospect.
“Strength was an issue for Worthy, at times, throughout his Texas career. That was visible in the form of getting free from stronger defenders in press and also when securing catches. Worthy has the speed to be a major difference-maker, but there is a baseline for strength that is needed to succeed at the NFL level.” — Sikkema, PFF
For as much good as Andrew Berry has done, he’s struggled when scouting wide receivers. Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, and Cedric Tillman were all third-round picks who have yet to live up to their draft status.
If they’re going to bring in a wideout, especially in Round 2 which is where Worthy could go, he needs to be a complete player. Fortune is not on their side, so a risk such as Worthy is something the Browns should avoid.