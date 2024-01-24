Cleveland Browns Draft Prospect: WR Xavier Worthy
The 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Texas could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft.
Xavier Worthy, a 6’1, 172-pound wide receiver helped lead the Texas Longhorns to their first College football playoff appearance in 2023, where he caught two passes for 45 yards in their 31-37 loss to the Washington Huskies. Soon after the Longhorns' Sugar Bowl defeat, Worthy took to social media to announce he would forego his senior year and declare for the NFL draft.
Through three seasons with the Longhorns, he racked up 2,755 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns on 197 receptions. Worthy played in all 14 games for the Longhorns this past season but missed the second half of the Big 12 Championship game due to an ankle injury he suffered following an awkward tackle. In 2023, Worthy had four or more receptions for 50+ yards in nine games and caught three or more passes for over 30+ yards in 12 games.
Worthy’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
— Great speed. Should be the primary deep threat in any offense.
— Great short-area explosiveness. Twitchy and controlled.
— Good route-running tools. Quick feet and loose hips to transition in and out of breaks well.
— Above-average ball-tracking skills down the field. Shows ability to track over his shoulder and maintain top speed.
Worthy’s noted weaknesses:
— Terribly skinny frame. Struggles versus press and often goes down on first contact.
— Too many careless drops in the open field.
— Poor ability to win the ball in the air. Cannot fight through contact or reach for the ball effectively.
— Effort comes and goes. Too often jogs through routes when the ball is not obviously going his way.
Xavier Worthy compared to other 2024 prospects:
Xavier Worthy - Texas Longhorns - 6’1 - 172 lbs
- 39 Games
- 197 Receptions
- 2,755 Receiving Yards (14.0 Yards Per Reception)
- 26 Touchdowns
Marvin Harrison Jr - Ohio State Buckeyes - 6’3 - 205 lbs
- 38 Games
- 155 Receptions
- 2,613 Receiving Yards (16.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 31 Touchdowns
Malik Nabers - Louisiana State Tigers - 6’0 - 200 lbs
- 38 Games
- 189 Receptions
- 3,003 Receiving Yards (15.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 21 Touchdowns
Rome Odunze - Washington Huskies - 6’3 - 215 lbs
- 40 Games
- 214 Receptions
- 3,272 Receiving Yards (15.3 Yards Per Reception)
- 24 Touchdowns
While Worthy’s size and ball catching are places of concern for many scouts, his explosive speed off the line of scrimmage and deep-threat ability make him a second-day pick perfect for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver room.