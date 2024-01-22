Browns news: Search for offensive coordinator heats up
The Cleveland Browns news round-up centers around their search for a new offensive coordinator
By Randy Gurzi
Early last week, the Cleveland Browns decided to make some changes to their coaching staff. They said goodbye to offensive coordinator Alex VanPelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.
None of those positions has been filled yet but the Browns are working on changing that. They've interviewed a couple of potential coaches and have another lined up this week. Today's news round-up dives into their coaching search while looking at more news surrounding the franchise.
Cleveland Browns news
Browns have interviewed Ken Dorsey for their vacant offensive coordinator position — Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
"Dorsey, 42, was fired in November by Bills head coach Sean McDermott with Buffalo falling to 5-5 following a turnover-marred 24-22 loss to the Broncos, and their playoff hopes slipping away. Quarterback Josh Allen led the NFL with 11 interceptions at the time."
Dorsey might be most famous for becoming a GIF when he flipped out in a booth as the Bills lost a game. He's a fiery coach, which is a change from Kevin Stefanski. Still, his last tenure leaves a lot to be desired.
NFL Free Agency: Browns have just 2 of the top 100 free agents in 2024 — Jared Mueller, Dawgs by Nature
"The Browns have 26 players set for free agency and have a lot of flexibility with the salary cap to make moves. Players like LB Anthony Walker could make decisions difficult for GM Andrew Berry in the 2024 NFL offseason. While each of those 26 free agents has different levels of importance to the team, very few are listed as top free agents. According to Pro Football Focus, only DE Za’Darius Smith (#42) and DT Maurice Hurst (#95) are in the top 100 this offseason."
Cleveland has some solid players, making it a bit surprising only two of their 26 pending free agents are listed in the NFL's top 100 free agents. The Browns will still like to bring several of their guys back but the question with players such as Za'Darius Smith and Maurice Hurst will come down to the price they can command.
Browns will interview offensive coordinator candidate from team that lit them up in the playoffs — DPD
The Houston Texans are a well-coached team which is why it makes sense for the Browns to kick the tires on Jerrod Johnson, who was the QB coach for C.J. Stroud. The Saints are also looking at Johnson as both teams will interview him this week.
Browns favorite for running backs coach emerges, but it won't be easy to land him — DPD
Duce Staley, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers (yuck) during his NFL career is a popular name this offseason. Cleveland wants him to take over as their running backs coach but the New York Jets are also reportedly ready to make him an offer.
C.J. Stroud struggles reminder that Browns are in good hands — DPD
Yes, C.J. Stroud was phenomenal this year and even lit it up against the Browns in the playoffs. But then he faced the Baltimore Ravens and had a rough time as the Texans were knocked out of the postseason. That should be a reminder to Cleveland fans that they're in good hands with Deshaun Watson, who carved up this same Baltimore defense in his last outing.