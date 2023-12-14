4 Goals before 2024: Browns wide receiver corps needs more work in offseason
The 2023 season might not be over but the Cleveland Browns should already be thinking about what to do in order to take their next step in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
2. Completely overhaul the WR corps
For several years now, the receiving corps in Cleveland has underwhelmed. To their credit, they’ve been attempting to fix this problem but so far, the group continues to underwhelm. They do have one player who continues to step up, which is Amari Cooper.
Added in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys last year, Cooper had 1,000 yards receiving while working with Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson. This year, he’s approaching the mark again with 876 yards — while averaging a career-high 15.4 yards per catch. Beyond that, there’s been a lot of inconsistency.
Elijah Moore is the No. 2 wideout with 50 receptions for 543 yards but he’s been guilty of disappearing at times. He’s also only been able to get into the end zone one time. That’s also been an issue for Cooper, who has just two touchdowns. Both Cooper and Moore should be in the plans going forward, but there might be a conversation about Cooper’s salary. What the front office needs to do, however, is make some massive changes behind them.
The receivers further down the depth chart have been largely non-existent with Cedric Tillman recording 11 catches, David Bell pulling in seven, and Marquise Goodwin with three grabs. There was tangible excitement around this group heading into the season and while quarterback issues have played a part, they need some youth that can stretch the field and put pressure on the vets ahead of them.