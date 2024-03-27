3 prospects Browns can draft to make Deshaun Watson's life easier
By Randy Gurzi
2. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
The 2024 class is loaded on the offensive line and while the Browns can get someone such as Patrick Paul in the third to develop, they could also potentially land a first-round talent at No. 54 in Kiran Amegadjie from Yale. Amegadjie has elite size at 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds but isn’t expected to go in Round 1. The reason for this belief is the lack of talent he faced at Yale coupled with a torn quad suffered in October.
Despite these concerns, Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network believes he can be a starter. When discussing Amegadjie, Cummings said he didn’t put enough tape out there due to the injury but was still dominant when he didn’t play.
“The hope was that Amegadjie would have been able to produce more tape, but when he was on the field for Yale, he was dominant. He was a first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2022, and he never allowed a sack at tackle. Amegadjie looked exactly the way you want early-round FCS prospects to look at that level. He was a tier above his opponents, and his physical profile should help him draw plenty of demand in the 2024 NFL Draft.” — Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Amegadjie is a prospect who could push Jedrick Wills this season. In the worst-case scenario, he gives them a vastly improved backup while allowing them to move on in 2025. Either way, the quarterback should be much more comfortable knowing the blind side will be better protected this season than it was in 2023.