3 prospects Browns can draft to make Deshaun Watson's life easier
These 3 prospects should be on the Browns radar in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
1. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
With David Njoku and Jordan Akins on the roster already, it might seem like a bad idea for Cleveland to consider Ja'Tavion Sanders, who would need to be a target at No. 54 overall for the Browns to have any shot at bringing him in. Having said that, there’s no reason Cleveland shouldn’t make the move if Sanders is there.
Andrew Berry has done a great job ensuring the roster is strong enough to use the best player available approach. And it’s going to be hard to see many players superior to Sanders at No. 54.
The Texas tight end had 45 catches for 682 yards with two touchdowns this past season. He played in line as well as in the slot while also proving to be a decent run blocker. Still, it’s his receiving that puts him on the map and he was excellent last year with no drops. Adding him as TE2 across from Njoku would really open up this offense.
Ironically enough, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com says the pro comparison for Sanders is Njoku. If he can come anywhere close to the same level as No. 85, life will be much easier for Deshaun Watson. His main problem at this point might be trying to get everyone enough touches — a beautiful problem to have.