Cleveland Browns post first wave of free agency mock draft
The Browns add a couple of stars from the Lone Star State early
Pick No. 85: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE (Texas)
The Browns go back down to the Lonestar state to double-dip for their third-round selection, Ja’Tavion Sanders. In a class headlined by Brock Bowers, every other tight end has taken a back seat during this draft cycle. But make no mistake, Sanders would be an absolute steal at pick No. 85.
At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Sanders would give the Browns another large frame tight end to pair with David Njoku in 12 personnel. Sanders would give the Browns an immediate vertical threat as well as another tight end who excels at manufacturing tough yards after the catch. Sanders’ ability to thrive in traffic would provide the Browns with yet another red zone weapon as well.
Like most highly skilled receiving tight ends that come out of college, Sanders will need to work extensively on his blocking ability early in his career. However, with Njoku and the newly acquired Giovanni Ricci, the Browns would already have two tight ends who are sufficient run blockers. Bottom line, the Browns needs another tight end behind Njoku that can threaten defenses in the pass game, and Sanders would check that box emphatically.
Pick No. 156: Renardo Green, CB (Florida State)
This is what the Andrew Berry and the Browns do. They identify cornerbacks that fit their scheme and identity and they pounce on them. This year’s corner of choice is Florida State’s Renardo Green.
Green somehow managed to stay out of this cornerback class draft conversation until the combine, but then his on-field drill work displayed his pedigree. However, it's when you put on the tape that Green truly shows up.
While playing some of the best receivers in the nation, in Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Ricky Pearsall, and Jamari Thrash, Green more than handled his own. Green would give the Browns yet another feisty corner that excels in press-man coverage…yes, please.