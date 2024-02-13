Cleveland Browns post Super Bowl mock draft adds explosive EDGE
With all 32 teams now officially in offseason mode, we take a look at the next marquee event on the NFL calendar; the 2024 NFL draft. How will Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns attempt to improve their roster?
Selection No. 205: Theo Johnson (TE, Penn State)
The Browns are facing uncertainty in their tight end room. Of course, David Njoku is the centerpiece of the room, but he could possibly be the only tight end returning for the Browns in 2024. Enter Penn State’s Theo Johnson.
Johnson would immediately give the Browns an upgrade as an end-line blocker for the backup tight end position. At 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds, Johnson is a physical presence on the line of scrimmage, but the tight end product also possesses solid route running and surprising run after the catch ability. If Johnson slides to the sixth round, it would be organizational malpractice for the Browns to pass him up.
Selection No. 208: Kitan Oladapo (S, Oregon State)
This is a luxury pick for the Browns. While the safety position is not the glaring need that it was last offseason, selecting Kitan Oladapo with their second sixth-round pick would be a slam dunk. Oladapo size, 6-foot-1 and 217 pounds, and skill set would provide the Browns a perfect backup option behind Grant Delpit.
Much like Delpit, Oladapo can seamlessly occupy a spot as an extra box defender or walk up and put the clamps on slot receivers and tight ends. The ability to have a depth defender that can spell Delpit in spot situations and still give similar positional flexibility is invaluable. Oladapo would also give the Browns another gunner candidate for Bubba Ventrone’s kick coverage units.
Selection No. 241: Renardo Green (CB, Florida State)
I know what you are saying right now, ‘cornerback is not a need for Cleveland’, and you would be correct. Cornerback is not a need, and it appears that it will never be a need during Andrew Berry’s tenure, because he takes one every year. This year’s cornerback selection for the Browns: Florida State’s Renardo Green.
Green’s calling card is his ability to play press sticky press-man coverage. The Florida State corner played press man on 75% of his snaps against some of the very best receivers that college football had to offer over the last two seasons and did not blink. Green possesses elite-level short-area quickness to go along with true 4.3 40-yard dash speed, making him an ideal candidate to play mirror technique and slot in as Denzel Ward’s backup.
Full disclaimer: I do not expect Green to be available this deep in the draft, but since he is available, we are not passing on him, and neither would Andrew Berry.