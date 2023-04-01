3 quarterbacks the Browns should consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns QB prospect No. 2: Jaren Hall, BYU
There's a lot to like about Jaren Hall's tape. The BYU product is a pocket passer but can take off and run when needed. He has 800 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to prove he's capable with his legs but again, it's his accuracy that stands out.
Even Lance Zierlein, who points out many reasons Hall could struggle at the next level, can't help but praise his accuracy as well as his ability to read a defense.
"An undersized pocket quarterback with unimpressive arm strength, Hall’s field command gives him a shot to make it at the next level. He throws with excellent ball placement to targets on the move and delivers a feathery soft deep ball with accuracy. His lack of drive velocity creates smaller margins for error and his timing needs to be impeccable to beat NFL man coverage. Hall operates with ideal poise from the pocket. He does an adequate job of reading coverages and getting rid of the ball without taking sacks. The size and arm strength will concern some teams, but offenses operating out of heavy play-action with levels-based route concepts could target him as a solid future backup."- Zierlein, NFL.com
A two-year starter, Hall completed 65.2 percent of his attempts with 6,174 yards and an impressive 52-to-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
His ceiling might not be incredibly high but it's not crazy to think he could be a decent backup in the NFL.