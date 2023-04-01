3 quarterbacks the Browns should consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns QB prospect No. 1: Jake Haener, Fresno State
Another undersized quarterback, Jake Haener measured in at 6-foot-0 and 207 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also didn't test off the charts in any area but just proved to be solid in everything he attempted.
Known as a prolific pocket passer, Haener has solid athleticism but mostly uses this to move around and look for the play downfield. He put up some impressive numbers at Fresno State — after transferring from Washington — finishing with 9,120 yards with 68 touchdowns and just 18 picks in three seasons.
A former team captain, Haener has impressed scouts with his football IQ as well. He's a very smart quarterback that knows where the ball needs to be and how to attack any defense.
His limitations, which include his size and lack of a powerful arm, could be what keeps him on the board until day three. But players such as Brock Purdy have shown that a smart quarterback with average traits could still have a lot of success in the right situation.
Haener would be a great fit in Kevin Stefanski's offense and while some of the other prospects might need time to develop into a trusted QB2, he could provide that from the start thanks to his knowledge and confidence.