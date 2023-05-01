3 questionable areas the Cleveland Browns answered during the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns answer No. 1: Offensive Line
The most surprising move by Berry in the 2023 draft (other than not drafting a safety), was his continued aggression to upgrade the offensive line.
I’m not saying he drafted a 2023 starter between the Ohio State pair of Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler, but he drafted two guys who could easily be starters in the next two seasons.
Jones was a massive get for the Buckeyes a few years ago, but never quite developed into the massive talent they expected. He's a giant that needs to lose a few pounds and get into better shape.
Wypler was a surprise starter in 2022 for the Buckeyes and did a fantastic job at center for the Buckeyes. He needs to continue to get stronger and improve his craft, but he has the capability to be a starting guard or center in the Browns offensive scheme.
These picks don’t show me a lack of faith yet in guys like Jedrick Wills or Jack Conklin, but he has a strong insurance policy. James Hudson or Jones can easily step in next season if Wills struggles, and they also have some depth if injuries happen.
Joel Bitonio is no spring chicken, and at some point, his game is going to drop off. Nick Harris is a great backup, but injuries have always haunted him. Now with Wypler, Bill Callahan will have his pick of a guard replacement in 2024.