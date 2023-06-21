3 realistic running backs Cleveland Browns could sign
The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a running back, but not a big-name. With that being the case, here are three realistic options for them to target.
By Randy Gurzi
2. Dontrell Hilliard
If the Browns want an RB3 that they know they can turn to, why not look at a player who has already been part of the organization?
Dontrell Hilliard was undrafted out of Tulane and made Cleveland's 53-man roster in 2018. That year, he never ran the ball but he had 11 kick returns for 264 yards and caught nine passes (on just 10 targets) for 105 yards.
He did enough to earn more time in 2019 and was even the first player to score a touchdown for them, running it in during a Week 1 outing against the Titans.
Hilliard still sparingly saw the field on offense and had just 49 yards on 13 rushing attempts with 92 yards on 12 receptions. He did, however, have two touchdowns and put up another 421 yards as a kick returner and 107 on punt returns.
Since his departure, Hilliard has seemed to find his footing. He had 495 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons for the Tennessee Titans and averaged an impressive 6.3 yards per attempt.
He's still never been a lead back but he proved in 2021 that he can carry the load if the starter goes down. On top of that, he has the ability to help on special teams which is always helpful for anyone on the bubble trying to make the roster.