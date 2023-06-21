3 realistic running backs Cleveland Browns could sign
The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a running back, but not a big-name. With that being the case, here are three realistic options for them to target.
By Randy Gurzi
1. James Robinson
Recently added to the free agency list, James Robinson was surprisingly released by the New England Patriots in June. This came just two months after they signed him to a two-year deal worth $4 million — plus incentives that could have increased the total to $8 million.
Robinson started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State. As a rookie, he had 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground and another 344 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
His numbers were down in 2021 but he still had 989 yards from scrimmage before tearing his Achilles in Week 16. That could have led to his slow start with the Jags in 2022, and they eventually dealt him to the New York Jets who were looking to replace an injured Breece Hall.
New York was initially thrilled to land him but then rarely used the veteran back. In four games, he had just 29 rushing attempts for 85 yards and scored just one touchdown through the air.
In the offseason, he landed with the Patriots who were looking to replace Damien Harris. Clearly, they decided Robinson wasn't the right fit and now he's on the open market.
Should the Browns decide to pursue Robinson, it would give them an experienced option behind Chubb as well as someone who could push Ford.