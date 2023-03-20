3 reasons Brandin Cooks, DeAndre Hopkins were never realistic for Cleveland Browns
Reason No. 2 – The fit was never right with the Browns
Don’t read into this the wrong way, the Cleveland Browns are always in the business of adding talented players to their roster. But even if Berry was interested in either of these wide receivers and the contracts made sense, the fit wasn’t great.
Remember, wide receivers are typically the most dramatic guys in the NFL. Yes, the Browns need help at the receiver position, but they don’t necessarily need a No. 1 or No. 2 guy.
Even Cooks who has bounced around the league a bit has had over 1,000 yards receiving in six of his eight seasons in the NFL.
Hopkins has had over 1,000 yards in six of ten NFL seasons, and if you take out the last two years where he had a suspension and some injuries, he has had over 800 yards in every single season and 950 plus yards in seven out of eight. Let’s not forget from 2017-2019 he was an all-pro and one of the most dominant receivers in the league.
My point is, the Browns don’t have enough touches for either of these guys. With Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku this team is truly in the third wide receiver market.
Don’t take it as me saying there isn’t a hole, because there certainly is on this roster. David Bell is still very young and Anthony Schwartz has been a major bust, but a mid-tier free agent is all this team needs now.