3 Reasons the Cleveland Browns had to sign Shelby Harris
The Cleveland Browns finally signed Shelby Harris to bolster the defensive line room. This is another great move, and important move, made by Andrew Berry.
By Josh Brown
Jim Schwartz
The main reason the Browns needed to sign Shelby Harris was defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The bread and butter of what Schwartz does to be successful starts on the defensive line. If that is what Schwartz does best, then give him as much talent to work with as possible to get the best results.
Adding Harris does that.
Harris has talent and a non-stop motor. Jim Schwartz is known for maximizing the talent of his lineman and is a fiery coach. Is it a match made in heaven? Maybe. Even if it isn't heavenly, and Harris has a career year or something crazy, it does not matter. The Browns' defense and coach Schwartz have another guy they can count on to come out and consistently hold his own against anyone in the NFL.
Shelby Harris brings veteran help at a position the Browns still needed depth. He can stop the run at a very high level. He adds to the talent pool that Jim Schwartz gets to play chess with every Sunday.
And last but not least, his salary doesn't break the bank. It looks like this Cleveland front office and coaching staff have an all-around win in the 31-year-old veteran Harris.