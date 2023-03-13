3 recently released veterans the Cleveland Browns should reel in
The Cleveland Browns should be active in this week's free agency frenzy and there will be some high-profile names that they may try and pick up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Those include defensive tackle Javon Hargrave of the Philadelphia Eagles and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones from the Denver Broncos.
But there are other potentially lower-priced free agents out there too that Cleveland should target. Those names include players like wide receiver D.J. Chark and free safety Jordan Poyer.
This past week there were also several veterans from other teams that were released to help save their teams some cap space as we open the free agency market this week. We'll look at three players in this group now and see how each could be wins for a Browns team looking to deepen their team with experienced players that have had success winning with their former squads.
Cleveland Browns Free Agency Target: DE Frank Clark
Frank Clark has spent the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs where he helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls. The Chiefs had to move on from Clark because it would have cost them $21 million against the cap so now, he's a free agent. He was well-loved in KC and this move was considered a tough decision by the team.
With the Browns moving on from Jadeveon Clowney, Clark seems like a nice replacement and would certainly benefit from getting to play opposite Pro Bowler Myles Garrett. Clark was originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.
He then moved over to the Chiefs in 2019. He went on to help KC win the Super Bowl that year as he recorded eight sacks, 12 tackles for losses, 14 quarterback hits, four pass deflections, and forced three fumbles. He went on to make the Pro Bowl the next three years while a Chief.
In his stellar career, he's already registered 58. 5 sacks, 67 tackles for losses, and 14 forced fumbles. He's 29 years old and still would seem to have plenty left in the tank to help Cleveland if they were to pursue him.
The Browns need some more experienced and hard-nosed players on defense and Clark certainly seems to check off all the necessary boxes. They need more guys like Clark, who has also been known to be a very much a team player, helping out his younger teammates.
The question with these free-agent signings comes down to cost. Because of his age and his recent release, it's a bit of a guessing game as to the cost of his next contract but it will probably be much less than let's say Dre'Mont Jones of the Denver Broncos who's projected to cost anywhere between $15-20 million.
I'd love to see this Cleveland team go get Clark because he's an established player who has always played hard, plus his playoff experience and his ability to show out in said playoffs, where he's recorded 13.5 sacks, seems like a great match.