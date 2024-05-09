3 remaining questions for Cleveland Browns heading into 2024 season
By Randy Gurzi
This offseason, the Cleveland Browns hoped they answered the majority of the questions they had. They were able to address their depth concerns at wide receiver with the addition of Jerry Jeudy. They also replaced Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki with Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush.
Most importantly, they kept their defensive line intact by re-signing Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Za’Darius Smith.
Now with OTAs approaching, their roster moves have slowed down as they prepare to figure out which 53 players give them the best possible roster. As they work on that, we look at the state of the team and identify three remaining questions that have to be answered.
3. What are the remaining areas of concern?
Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry believes the team has addressed their primary concerns. That includes signing D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines to fill out the depth chart at the running back position. Those two will help fill the void until Nick Chubb can return and Hines will likely be their primary return man.
Outside of that, the largest roster concern left has to be on the offensive line. The Browns still believe in Jedrick Wills but the former 10th overall pick from Alabama has been far from consistent.
Their next concern would be their receivers. While it's true Berry added Jerry Jeudy, he doesn't have a spotless track record. He's been good but not great and he's making close to $20 million — which means they expect more than just “good.”
Elijah Moore is also a question mark. He's shown flashes of the playmaking skill that made him such an attractive addition but he needs to be more consistent. They have the talent, they just need these guys to find a way to compete at their best every weekend.