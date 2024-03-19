Browns contract woes keep getting worse after Jerry Jeudy extension
Sigh.
The Cleveland Browns were determined to make sure their wide receiver corps stayed top-notch this offseason. This led them to trade for Jerry Jeudy, who was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2020.
Jeudy was a stud during his collegiate years at Alabama but he was mostly looked at as a disappointment during his time in Denver. He didn't have a 1,000-yard season in any of his four years in Denver yet the Browns paid him as though he put up insane numbers, signing him to a $58 million extension before he's done anything in a Browns uniform. He'll be earning $41 million guaranteed.
This contract, paired with Deshaun Watson's expensive deal where he's a $63 million cap hit in each of the next three years, shows that the Browns aren't making the best decisions when it comes to extending players. Watson's deal was bad from the start and he's failed to come close to living up to the expectations of that $230 million deal.
Now, the Browns have extended a wide receiver who hasn't had a 1,000-yard season yet in four years. This feels like a questionable decision for Cleveland.
Browns sign Jerry Jeudy to three-year, $58 million extension
Jeudy's best year came in 2022 where he finished with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns. That was Russell Wilson's first year in Denver and the worst year of his pro career yet Jeudy put up the best numbers of his career that season.
Hopefully, having Jeudy join Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore will be enough to help Watson have a bounce back season. Otherwise, the Browns are going to continue to throw money down the drain.