3 remaining questions for Cleveland Browns heading into 2024 season
By Randy Gurzi
2. Can the offensive tackles stay healthy?
One of the primary issues for Jedrick Wills since joining the Browns in 2020 has been his durability — or lack thereof. He's played in every game just once in his four-year career, which was in 2022. This past season, he was sent to the IR with a knee injury after just eight games.
Even during the campaigns when he didn't miss significant time, Wills still battled injuries. That includes 2022 when he didn't miss a game but was still hobbled in several contests with an ankle injury that impacted his effectiveness.
Wills isn't alone in this department either. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin missed 10 games in 2021 and 16 this past season. In all, he's missed 30 regular season games for the Browns in four years. His replacement, Dawand Jones, was stellar in 2023 but he too ended the year on the IR.
By the time the Browns were in the playoffs, they were starting their fifth and sixth options at offensive tackle. They didn't add much outside of free agent Hakeem Adeniji, so if they're expecting better performance on the O-line, they're going to need their starters to find a way to stay on the field.