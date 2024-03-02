3 running backs who should have caught the Browns attention at NFL Combine
By Randy Gurzi
2. Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
For four seasons, Isaac Guerendo hardly saw the field for the Wisconsin Badgers. He finished his career with them by running for just 582 yards and six touchdowns. He then transferred to Louisville where he finally got a chance to show what he could do.
With the Cardinals, he had 810 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 132 rushing attempts. He was also solid as a receiver, hauling in 22 receptions for 234 yards — giving him 1,044 yards on 154 touches, which is an average of 6.8 yards per touch.
Even with the solid campaign, he's been a forgotten man. Players such as Trey Benson, Blake Corum, and Bucky Irving have gotten the attention. But on Saturday, Guerendo made a statement with his drills. He finished as the top running back in the class with a 4.33 time in the 40-yard dash. That gets all the attention but he did well in his other drills as well — including hitting a 41.5-inch vertical leap.
He was first in the vertical jump as well and came in second in the broad jump at 10 feet 9 inches, just three inches behind Jaylen Wright.
Guerendo was a former track star, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he tested well. For a team such as the Browns, they have to believe he can find a way to put that talent to use on the field. They also have to feel comfortable with his age, since Guerendo will be 24 in June.
He won't be a long-term answer but Guerendo could be a late-round pick who is capable of playing in a committee.