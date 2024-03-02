3 running backs who should have caught the Browns attention at NFL Combine
Which RBs did enough to raise their stock with the Browns?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
This running back class might not have a lot of big names but several players could wind up being successful pros. One such prospect is Jaylen Wright from Tennessee, who continues to see his stock rise. It could now be at an all-time high following his performance this weekend.
The Tennessee product posted a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash which was first at the position. His 1.55 in the 10-yard split didn't put him at the top but it was still just 0.04 away from first. He was fourth in the vertical jump at 38 inches and finished first with an impressive broad jump of 11-foot-2.
Wright spent three seasons at Tennessee and saw his numbers increase each year. He had just 409 yards as a freshman and then went for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. He did this on 146 receptions but then with nine fewer attempts in 2023, Wright ended up with 1,013 yards.
There are concerns, which include some bouts with indecision as well as ball security. If the Browns believe they can help him clean up those concerns, he would be worth a selection early on Day 3.