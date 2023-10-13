3 San Francisco 49ers to watch for against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6
These 3 49ers are trying to keep San Francisco's undefeated season alive against the Cleveland Browns.
2. Brandon Aiyuk, WR
The fourth-year wide receiver out of Arizona State leads San Francisco in receiving yards with 378 (94.5 YPG), as well as receptions with 21.
Brandon Aiyuk is also second among receivers in touchdown receptions with two.
Aiyuk has 20 first-down receptions under his belt in four games, eight more than Christian McCaffrey, making him Purdy’s go-to guy when extending drives.
Aiyuk has broken the 100 receiving yard mark twice this season, first against the Steelers in week one with 129 then again in week three against the Cardinals.
Look for Brandon Aiyuk to try and get the ball into scoring position as he is Purdy’s top pass catcher this week, as he has the opportunity to maje it three time this year with another 100 yard game.