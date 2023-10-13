3 San Francisco 49ers to watch for against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6
These 3 49ers are trying to keep San Francisco's undefeated season alive against the Cleveland Browns.
1. Fred Warner, LB
San Francisco’s two time Pro Bowl linebacker is having a fantastic start to his 2023 season.
The 26-year old leads the 49ers in tackles with 41 (29 Solo - 12 Assisted - 3 For Loss), two sacks, two quartrback hits, an interception and a forced fumble.
Warner was a huge contributor in the Niners' 42-10 victory over Dallas, becaming the first player to record a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble in a game since Navorro Bowman did it in 2013 with the 49ers.
Warner was named NFC Player Of The Week for his dominating performance against the Dallas Cowboys last week.
Look for Fred Warner to force Cleveland to move the ball through the air more than they would like without Deshaun Watson by shutting down the brown and orange run game from the first whistle until the last.