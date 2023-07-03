3 Significant questions for the Browns at tight end
The Cleveland Browns have a strong tight end corps but here are three significant questions about the position
With David Njoku, Jordan Akins, and Harrison Bryant, the Cleveland Browns have three talented players at tight end. But that doesn't mean there aren't any questions about the position.
Here, we ask three significant questions about the tight ends heading into the 2023 season.
1. Can Deshaun Watson rely on the Tight Ends in the Red Zone?
In 2022, Cleveland's red zone touchdown percentage was 53.57%, dropping from 60.00% in 2021.
Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson were a combined 33-of-74 through the air in the red zone, throwing 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. David Njoku and Harrison Bryant were responsible for eight of those 16 passing touchdowns.
This offseason, Cleveland added Jordan Atkins, Deshaun Watson’s former teammate in Houston, to the tight end corp.
Here’s a look at their 2022 red zone numbers:
David Njoku
Red Zone
- 12/20 Receptions
- 87 Yards
- 4 Touchdowns
- 28.6% of Targets
Inside 10 Yards*
- 3/7 Receptions
- 21 Yards
- 2 Touchdowns
- 23.3% of Targets
Harrison Bryant
Red Zone
- 3/8 Receptions
- 14 Yards
- 1 Touchdown
- 11.4% of Targets
Inside 10 Yards*
- 2/4 Receptions
- 9 Yards
- 1 Touchdown
- 13.3% of Targets
Jordan Akins with the Houston Texans
Red Zone
- 6/11 Receptions
- 55 Yards
- 3 Touchdowns
- 16.7% of Targets
Inside 10 Yards*
- 2/3 Receptions
- 7 Yards
- 1 Touchsown
- 12.0% of Targets
* Inside 10 Yards is included in total red zone numbers
Watson enters 2023 with an extensive wide receiver room, so look for the tight ends to take a more traditional role in the offense. All three stand 6-4 or taller, which gives them the edge when going up for the ball on the goal line.