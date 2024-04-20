3 small-school steals the Browns can draft in late rounds
These small-school prospects could have a big future
By Randy Gurzi
1. David White, Jr., WR, Western Carolina
Wide receiver is going to be a position to watch for Cleveland. They’ve thrown a lot of darts at the board lately as they’ve traded for Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Jerry Jeudy. They’ve also drafted Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, and Cedric Tillman in the third round of each of the past three drafts.
Cooper has been fantastic and Moore was good in his first season with the franchise— but not exactly expected. The three draft picks have all struggled to make it, and Schwartz was released after just two seasons.
Looking ahead, only Jeudy is on the roster long-term after signing a three-year extension when he was traded from Denver. With Cooper and Moore both potentially hitting free agency next year, the Browns have been very active in looking at wideouts ahead of the draft. They brought in some big names, including Troy Franklin, but unless someone slides to them, they might be better off looking for a late-round steal.
If this is the route they go, David White from Western Carolina is a name to watch. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, White has plenty of height to make it in the NFL but he's also very raw and will need to be coached up. But he's a hard worker who has overcome the odds to be an NFL hopeful and could fight his way toward being a productive player at the next level.