3 standouts (and 2 duds) in Browns preseason finale against Chiefs
• RB drops the ball with roster spot on the line
• Rookie WR is the real deal
• Browns new centerfielder delivers
By Randy Gurzi
Browns dud: Jordan Wilkins, RB
This was not the game Jordan Wilkins was hoping for. The former fifth-round pick from Ole Miss spent the past five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts — with a one-game appearance with the Tennessee Titans last year. He has 208 rushing attempts for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns but was looking for a job late in camp this season.
He eventually signed with the Browns but had hardly even played with the team before Saturday. But in the finale, he was given a great opportunity to prove he should be on the 53-man roster.
Wilkins was on the field with the starting offense and even got the first touch of the game. Lined up in the backfield next to Deshaun Watson, Wilkins took a direct snap and ran it for five yards. But from there, things went in the wrong direction.
Just two plays after his five-yard gain, Wilkins and Watson bobbled a hand-off exchange and saw the ball hit the turf. Kansas City was able to recover it, ending a promising drive. A couple of drives later, there was another fumble, but the Browns were able to recover it.
Watson was credited with the two fumbles but his reaction to the second makes it seem as though he was blaming Wilkins. It also didn't happen with any other back, which is telling.
Wilkins never got another attempt — but he did have a two-point conversion in between the two fumbles. But that wasn't enough to make up for the two mishandles.