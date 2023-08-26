3 standouts (and 2 duds) in Browns preseason finale against Chiefs
• RB drops the ball with roster spot on the line
• Rookie WR is the real deal
• Browns new centerfielder delivers
By Randy Gurzi
Browns dud: Kellen Mond, QB
The Browns have been so thrilled with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson that they decided to trade Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their game with Kansas City. Dobbs has a chance to play with the Cards this season but for Cleveland, this was all about how much faith they have in DTR.
Having said that, if they end up relying on a third quarterback, they might not have as much confidence.
Kellen Mond, who was added on waivers in 2022, entered the game with a 29-23 lead, and on just his second pass attempt, he helped the Chiefs take the lead.
Mond dropped back to pass on third-and-11 and tried to hit Jalen Wayne downfield but was picked off by Dicaprio Bootle. While it's never fun seeing the Browns throw a pick, it was actually pretty entertaining to see the reaction from Patrick Mahomes, who was being interviewed during the play.
Mond settled down after this and overall, played well in the preseason. There were some issues, including the aforementioned pick, but this front office liked him enough to keep him around throughout the 2022 season. They even elected to keep him once they traded Dobbs, even though it had appeared he was on the way out at first.
He's likely to stick around as the QB3 but this wasn't his best performance.