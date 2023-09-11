3 standouts (and 2 duds) from Cleveland Browns Week 1 win over Cincinnati
• Dustin Hopkins comes through
• Jedrick Wills starts out flat
• Grant Delpit is a heat-seeking missile
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Dud: Jedrick Wills, Left Tackle
On the Browns opening offensive drive, Deshaun Watson was under duress from the moment he touched the ball. He was sacked twice and was also hit when trying to deliver the ball to his wideouts.
On second-and-seven during that opening drive, Bengals' defensive end Trey Hendrickson was able to get right past left tackle Jedrick Wills and hit Watson as he aimed for Amari Cooper. The ball was short since Watson wasn't able to get as much under it as he wanted.
Again, Wills was beaten on second-and-11 early in the second quarter and this time, it had worse consequences. Hendrickson got past the fourth-year tackle and not only forced Watson's pass to fall short but he also fell into Jack Conklin, injuring their starting right tackle — Conklin even had to be carted off the field and might be gone for a while.
The second half didn't start any better with Wills surrendering a sack on second-and-eight during their opening drive in the third quarter. Following a two-yard run from Chubb, Cleveland went with an empty backfield and Hendrickson dropped Watson for a three-yard loss, helping their defense force a three-and-out.
Watson ended up being sacked three times but it could have been much worse if not for his running ability. As good as this offensive line is when it comes to opening up running lanes, they really need to figure things out with pass protection. And that starts with Wills, who continues to be an issue.