3 standouts (and 2 duds) from Cleveland Browns Week 1 win over Cincinnati
• Dustin Hopkins comes through
• Jedrick Wills starts out flat
• Grant Delpit is a heat-seeking missile
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Dud: Jerome Ford, Running Back
Much was made of the Browns backup running back position this offseason. For the past four years, this has been the deepest position on the team with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt lining up in the backfield together.
However, the Browns felt Hunt lost a step in 2022 and decided not to bring him back. Apparently, they weren't alone in this thought since Hunt is still without a team in 2023.
With him gone, the Browns turned to Jerome Ford who they drafted in the fifth round out of Cincinnati a year ago. Ford entered this game with just eight career rushing attempts for 12 yards, which is why fans weren't sold.
Following his first rushing attempt, those concerns only worsened.
Ford took a handoff and ran it for eight yards but fumbled at the end of the run. The Bengals picked up the loose ball and while they didn't score, it was still a frustrating turn of events.
He did get a chance to redeem himself and while he had a solid 17-yard run at one point, the majority of his attempts were underwhelming. Ford finished the day with 15 rushing attempts but had just 36 yards — for an average of just 2.4 yards per attempt.
Cleveland added Pierre Strong in a trade with New England and while he too has limited experience, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get a chance if Ford doesn't improve going forward.