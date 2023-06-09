3 standouts from Cleveland Browns minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
1. Deshaun Watson is confident and ready to win
In 2022, the Browns went out and made a huge move for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he would be out for the majority of the season due to a league suspension. He wound up playing just six games and it was clear he was shaking off some rust during those appearances.
So far in 2023, he's looking like himself again in practices. Watson has been firing one impressive pass after another and he's not shy with his confidence.
When speaking with reporters, Watson said he was far ahead of where he was at this point a year ago. He also added that he's gaining more confidence in the coaching staff and their play-calling.
"I'm pretty far ahead of where I was last year," Watson said Wednesday, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "Last year was, as far as football, being on the field, just running a new system, trying to adapt to different teammates, different players, how guys run routes, how Kevin (Stefanski) calls the plays, and just being able to process the game at the speed I know. Being a year in and being able to talk to Kevin and AVP (OC Andy Van Pelt) about what we want to do and being confident about it, it allows me to play a little bit faster when I'm on the field."
General manager Andrew Berry has done a remarkable job rebuilding the offense around Watson but the success — or lack thereof — will fall on the shoulders of No. 4. The good news for the Browns, is that he seems to be growing more confident with each session.
Cleveland will now break until training camp in July and they have to feel good about what they saw during these practices.