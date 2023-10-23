3 Studs (and 2 duds) from Browns sloppy win over Colts
• Dustin Hopkins is the MVP right now
• Myles Garrett for DPOY?
• Should Browns have sat Deshaun Watson for another week?
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns Dud: P.J. Walker, Quarterback
It's tough to be too hard on P.J. Walker since he wasn't thrown into the best situation. Added to the practice squad following the decision to trade Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, Walker was thrust into the starting role in Week 6.
This came after Dorian Thompson-Robinson started for Deshaun Watson in Week 4 and struggled mightily. Cleveland then used the bye week to get Walker ready for the No. 2 role and with Watson out again, he had to start against the San Francisco 49ers.
Walker got the win on his record but he had a few issues, including two interceptions. One of those nearly cost Cleveland the game but they pulled it off thanks to Dustin Hopkins and a missed kick from Jake Moody.
Against the Colts, Walker was again called into action after Watson had to exit the game. The Browns got the win and he did better on the final drive — although they were stopped on third down but were aided by an illegal contact call. Then, a questionable interference gave them the ball on the one-yard line, which set up the win.
The result helps but Walker still struggled mightily, completing just 15-of-32 attempts for 178 yards with no touchdowns and a pick. That pick was a third-and-long but it appeared Amari Cooper had a step.
He also inexplicably ignored Cooper for the majority of the game, although Coop did have two unfortunate drops once the ball came his way.