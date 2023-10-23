3 Studs (and 2 duds) from Browns sloppy win over Colts
• Dustin Hopkins is the MVP right now
• Myles Garrett for DPOY?
• Should Browns have sat Deshaun Watson for another week?
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns Dud: Deshaun Watson, Quarterback
After missing the past two games, Deshaun Watson returned to the field for the Cleveland Browns against Indianapolis. Coming off an unexpected win over the 49ers with P.J. Walker under center, there was a lot of excitement about seeing Watson against the Colts defense.
That excitement faded in a hurry, however.
Watson threw an incompletion on the opening drive, but was bailed out when Jerome Ford ran a 69-yard touchdown. His next two passes were also incomplete with his third attempt of the game landing in the arms of Julian Blackmon.
Watson was trying to get the ball to Marquise Goodwin but the connection between the two continues to be a nightmare. Watson has yet to complete a pass to Goodwin and the speedy wideout has just two on the year.
He did hit Donovan Peoples-Jones on the next drive for a mere five yards which was his lone completion on the day. Watson finished 1-of-5 with an interception and was nearly picked on his final play. That ruling was overturned but a hard hit sent him to the blue tent to be evaluated for a concussion.
While he passed the tests from an independent neurologist, Watson didn't return to the game. Clearly, his shoulder was still bothering him and he shouldn't have suited up in this one.