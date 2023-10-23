3 Studs (and 2 duds) from Browns sloppy win over Colts
• Dustin Hopkins is the MVP right now
• Myles Garrett for DPOY?
• Should Browns have sat Deshaun Watson for another week?
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns Stud: Myles Garrett, Defensive End
With 15 seconds to go, the Colts got the ball back but needed a miracle to win. That didn't happen since Za'Darius Smith recorded his first sack of the season and forced Gardner Minshew to fumble for the third time. And for the third time, Cleveland recovered it.
Overall, it was a frustrating day for the Browns defense as they allowed Minshew to throw for 305 yards while giving up 168 on the ground. But when it mattered most, they made the key plays and while Smith got the final one, it was Myles Garrett who rose to the occasion nearly every other time.
Garrett finished with nine tackles and two sacks, both of which caused a fumble. The first allowed the Browns to tie the game back up at 14 courtesy of a short field. His second gave them a lead with Tony Fields II recovering the loose ball for a defensive touchdown to go up 24-17.
As if that wasn't enough, Garrett stood out on special teams as well when he blocked a field goal attempt from Matt Gay.
Garrett has made no secret his desire to be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year one day. So far in 2023, he's been playing like it with 7.5 sacks through six games.
In years past, the lack of wins has kept him from getting the national recognition he deserves but if Cleveland continues to win and he keeps showing out, this could be the year he finally gets that trophy.