3 Studs (and 2 duds) from Cleveland Browns frustrating loss to Seahawks
• Pierre Strong is explosive
• David Njoku tried to will the Browns to a win
• P.J. Walker turnovers were too much to overcome
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: David Njoku, Tight End
David Njoku was a first-round pick out of Miami back in 2017 and was billed as an athletic freak and a matchup nightmare. He was also called raw and it took some time for him to truly develop. There was even a time when the Browns signed Austin Hooper and it appeared Njoku might not be in the plans long-term.
Instead of sulking, he worked hard and became one of the top blocking tight ends in the NFL. He then earned a massive extension and has been TE1 for the past couple of seasons.
As good as he's been, there seems to be an issue getting him into the end zone. Njoku has never scored more than four touchdowns in a season and entered Week 8 without any in 2023.
That changed in the first quarter when Njoku was on the receiving end of one of the better-designed plays we've seen this season. Kevin Stefanski dialed one up where both Elijah Moore and Pierre Strong appeared to be potential targets on a screen but then P.J. Walker flipped it to Njoku who broke one tackle and then slid across a second defender into the end zone for six.
Njoku nearly broke a long touchdown in the third quarter when he took another short pass from Walker and found plenty of space to run. He wound up gaining 41 yards before being caught from behind by Devon Witherspoon. That led to Dustin Hopkins hitting a field goal to tie it up at 17.
He ended with 77 yards on four receptions and while the Browns fell just short, he was one of the studs who kept them in it.