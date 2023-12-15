3 surprise trade targets for Cleveland Browns in 2024 offseason
Andrew Berry has had no problem swinging for the fences and could do so again for the Cleveland Browns this coming offseason
By Randy Gurzi
With four games left to play in the 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns need a couple more wins to ensure they make it into the playoffs for the second time in four years. That would be a huge accomplishment considering the number of injuries they've sustained. In addition to several stars being on the IR, they're also on quarterback No. 4 with Joe Flacco taking over two weeks ago.
Their ability to win without their top players is proof that general manager Andrew Berry has built a deep roster that can compete with anyone. He's also shown he has no issues pulling off a surprising trade — as he did with Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, and Za'Darius Smith over the past three seasons. With that being the case, here are three players he might target in 2024 as he aims to capitalize on a potential Super Bowl window.
3. Evan Neal, OT, New York Giants
Jedrick Wills is one of many players on the IR right now for Cleveland and his injury was a major letdown. Not only did it mean they had to turn to a backup at left tackle but he was finally playing well after struggling for much of the past two seasons. Now entering the fifth year of his rookie deal, Wills is on his final chance with the Browns.
There's also a chance they could decide to move on and not give him that fifth year. There were rumors ahead of the 2023 trade deadline that he could be moved to land Garrett Bolles. That never came to fruition but a trade could be revisited and the New York Giants might be a team to watch.
New York added Neal in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and paired him with left tackle Andrew Thomas. Through two years, Neal has struggled on the right side — as Wills has struggled on the left. Perhaps a swap could do well for each player.
Wills was a standout right tackle for Alabama and Neal was able to perform at a high level on the left side. New York could be willing to try Wills out at his natural position while the Browns put Neal on the blindside. It could be a win-win for both teams should it work out.