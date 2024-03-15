3 takeaways from Jerry Jeudy first presser with Browns
Jerry Jeudy seems rather stoked to join the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
For the third time in as many seasons, the Cleveland Browns introduced a wide receiver to the media they added via trade. In 2022, it was Amari Cooper. Last season it was Elijah Moore. Now in 2024, Jerry Jeudy is the newest pass-catcher and he met with the press earlier this week while making his first visit to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Jeudy walked through the facility and even picked out his new number, going with No. 3. He was then presented with the new jersey almost immediately, much to his surprise.
From there, he headed to the podium for his first chance to speak with the Cleveland media. He touched on a variety of topics and here are three quick takeaways from the session.
Jerry Jeudy finds pairing with the Browns 'surreal'
For more than a year, there were rumors Cleveland wanted to add Jeudy and he was paying attention. He spoke on how it was "surreal" to finally join a team that's had their eye on him for that long.
"I heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago," Jeudy said via the team's official website. "To actually be here, it's a surreal moment. So, I feel like I'm at the right spot because they have been trying to get me for a long time, so I feel like I'm wanted here. As a player, you always want to be in a place that you feel welcomed and want to make it feel like home and want to be wanted. And so having that feeling is great."
The human element can often get lost when analyzing players. It had to be difficult for Jeudy to suit up in Denver every week knowing they were actively trying to move on from him. Now being in a place where he feels truly wanted feels like a breath of fresh air. Perhaps that leads to an even better showing on the field.