3 takeaways from Jerry Jeudy first presser with Browns
Jerry Jeudy seems rather stoked to join the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
Cooper and Jeudy have been close for years
It's not a coincidence that Jeudy and Cooper have similar styles of play. According to Jeudy, that happened by design since he modeled his game after the Browns No. 1 wideout.
The two were never teammates at Alabama with Cooper entering the league in the 2015 NFL Draft. His career at 'Bama went from 2012 through 2014. Jeudy didn't arrive in Tuscaloosa until 2017 and was there until 2019. He was then selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Despite their collegiate careers not overlapping, Jeudy said he got to meet Cooper while he was playing for the Crimson Tide. He said the two have become close friends, adding that he's excited to play alongside him.
"In my time at Bama, I got a chance to catch up with Amari and become close friends with him. That's a guy that I've been modeling my game after for a long time and been watching him since I was young. So, being able to play alongside him it's going to be exciting."
As exciting as the offseason can be we all know by now that we have to see it on the field before we can get too excited. Still, it's hard to see how this move can be a negative since Cleveland gave up next to nothing for a player who flirted with 1,000 yards just two seasons ago.