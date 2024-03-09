Jerry Jeudy addition significantly alters Browns draft strategy
Adding Jerry Jeudy fills the Browns biggest need on offense
By Randy Gurzi
It was rumored as soon as the 2023 season ended that the Cleveland Browns were going to be looking for help at wide receiver. On Saturday, they found what they were looking for.
Adam Schefter broke the news that Cleveland agreed to send two draft picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for wideout Jerry Jeudy. It was quickly revealed the selections sent were in the fifth and sixth rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jeudy is entering his fifth season in the NFL and is playing on the final year of his rookie deal. The Broncos have been rumored to be shopping Jeudy for more than a year and finally decided to pull the trigger. The motivation might have been financial with Jeudy looking for an extension and the Broncos being in rough shape after eating more than $80 million by releasing Russell Wilson.
Browns will have a new focus early in the 2024 NFL Draft
Adding Jeudy gives the Browns two precise route-runners from Alabama as he joins Amari Cooper. It also means Elijah Moore will move to a WR3 role, which might increase his overall effectiveness. Most importantly, his addition significantly changes the plans going into the draft.
Cleveland made it no secret they were looking at wide receivers, as they met with several during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Considering the depth of this class, they might have been able to land a potential starter at pick No. 54.
However, bringing in Jeudy means they can look elsewhere — with defensive tackle and linebacker now standing out as the strongest needs. They could also look to add more depth to the offensive line or find an eventual placement for Jedrick Wills.
Whatever they do, they just made sure they didn't feel locked into one position, which is a good thing.