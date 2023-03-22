Browns still zeroing in on Jerry Jeudy
Determined to improve their depth at quarterback, the Cleveland Browns are said to still be actively trying to land Jerry Jeudy, who the Denver Broncos have been listening to offers for.
Taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy hasn't lived up to his lofty status but he's still been a very good wideout for Denver. In three seasons, he had 157 receptions for 2,295 yards with nine touchdowns.
He's also dealt with a lot of change under center. He caught passes from Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock for the first couple of seasons and then in 2022, it was Russell Wilson. Of course, Wilson had a frustrating campaign bu his standards but the stability he brought was a positive for Jeudy.
As a third-year pro, he had his best campaign, bringing in 67 receptions for 972 yards with six touchdowns. Even with the progression, he's been on the block thanks in large part to the Broncos needing to make up some draft capital from their trade for the rights to head coach Sean Payton.
For Cleveland, therein lies the problem. The Broncos want a first-round pick but the Browns don't have one — thanks to their deal for Deshaun Watson. They do have the 42nd pick in the draft, however, and there are reports they could land Jeudy with that selection coupled with a talented player.
One person named is Greg Newsome, who could be considered replacable since Martin Emerson was so good as a rookie. The problem then becomes the depth behind Emerson and Denzel Ward, which is surely a problem Cleveland wants to avoid.
Still, they believe they need more depth at receiver and Jeudy remains their top target. Only time will tell if they pull the trigger, or wait for the price to fall more.