3 talented Browns players who will struggle to see the field in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
General manager Andrew Berry has done a great job building depth on the Cleveland Browns roster for the 2023 season. The talent he's added at key positions has created a lot of competition — which is always a good thing when trying to compete in a loaded AFC North.
While that's true, it also means some once-promising players could struggle to see the field at all in 2023 — even if they play to their full potential. Due to sheer numbers, here are three talented players that will have a hard time seeing the field in 2023 for Cleveland.
3 Talented Browns who will struggle to see the field in 2023
3. Harrison Bryant, TE
Once the John Mackey Award winner for being the top tight end in the nation, Harrison Bryant enters his fourth NFL season with some decent numbers. He's pulled down 76-of-108 targets for 710 yards with seven touchdowns. None of those numbers are mind-blowing but he's proven to be a reliable pass catcher whenever the ball has come his way.
However, he might not see nearly as many opportunities in 2023.
Bryant, who was second on the depth chart in 2022, falls back to third behind David Njoku and Jordan Akins. An offseason addition, Akins comes over on the heels of a career-best campaign. While with the Texans, he had 37 receptions for 495 yards with five touchdowns.
On top of that, Akins has history with Deshaun Watson from their time in Houston together. That familiarity should help him see the field quite a bit, and with more depth at wideout, there will likely be far fewer three-tight-end sets as well.
Throw all that together and Bryant might be more limited than he's used to this year.