3 talented Browns players who will struggle to see the field in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jacob Phillips, LB
When the Browns selected Jacob Phillips at No. 97 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he brought a lot of excitement with him. While LSU had Patrick Queen, who went in the first round that year, Phillips was actually the leading tackler during their title run.
He was known for his leadership on the Tigers' defense but he didn't possess elite traits — which is why he was there near the end of Round 3. Even with that being the case, there was a lot to like about him and he had the feel of a solid NFL linebacker.
Unfortunately, he has yet to really put it all together, which isn't completely his fault. Phillips has missed a lot of time due to injuries in three years, with just 20 total games played. The most he ever appeared in during a single season was nine during his rookie campaign.
He does possess a decent stat line with 88 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and five passes defensed to this point. But the health concerns continue to be an issue.
As if that wasn't enough, the talent ahead of him has been an issue. Anthony Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have been superior players and Sione Takitaki turned a corner late in 2022. There's also Jordan Kunaszyk who is quickly earning the praise of Jim Schwartz.
Phillips has the tools to succeed but he's suddenly deep down the depth chart and might need an injury to occur to see the field regularly.