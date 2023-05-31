3 talented Browns players who will struggle to see the field in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
1. David Bell, WR
In need of wide receiver depth last season, the Browns selected Purdue's David Bell in the third round of the NFL Draft. He was a production machine for the Boilermakers and while he made the most of his chances in Cleveland as a rookie, his numbers were modest.
Bell finished with just 214 yards on 24 receptions for an average of 8.9 yards per reception. To his credit, he made the plays when given an opportunity but there wasn't much for him. Looking ahead to 2023, there might be even fewer chances, which is by design.
After adding Cedric Tillman with their first selection, Andrew Berry discussed depth on the roster and his message had to have hit home for someone such as Bell. Berry essentially said this team will always create competition and it's up to the players to earn their spot.
"For any player that comes in the NFL, if you’re not ready to come compete for your job, then it’s just not the league and it’s just not the sport for you. That’s the reality for young players, rookies and vets. That’s just kind of the way it is, and that’s kind of the way that we’ll build out the roster."- Berry via Mary Kay Cabot
There were those who wrote Bell off following a quiet rookie campaign but he has the talent and route-running skill to be a weapon in the NFL. The only problem is that Berry has done a tremendous job stockpiling talent at wide receiver.
Bell isn't in danger of losing his job but he's currently behind Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Marquise Goodwin. He'll be fighting for the fifth spot with Cedric Tillman but neither will likely see the field a lot in 2023.