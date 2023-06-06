3 things to watch as Browns kick off mandatory minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
2. The defensive line rotation
Last season, the Browns defensive line was a mess. Myles Garrett was the lone player standing out, finishing with 60 tackles and 16 sacks — tying the franchise record he set in 2022. After Garrett, the second-most sacks on the team came courtesy of Taven Bryan, who had just three.
As if the lack of pass rush outside of Garrett wasn't bad enough, Cleveland's defensive line was even worse against the run. They were gouged for 2,295 yards on the ground and surrendered 4.7 yards per attempt.
Now in 2023, Garrett should have a lot of help not only with getting after the quarterback, but also slowing down the pass rush.
Cleveland signed Dalvin Tomlinson, Trysten Hill, and Maurice Hurst to bolster the interior of the line. They also drafted Siaki Ika, giving them a massive nose tackle. On the edge, they signed Ogbo Okoronkwo, drafted Isaiah McGuire, and then traded for Za'Darius Smith.
Clearly, they wanted to overhaul the line and they did exactly that. While these camps don't typically tell us a lot about the line, it could be interesting to see if we can learn anything about how they will be rotated.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz likes to attack in waves and he's surely going to move players around to find the best possible combinations. This week will be his first chance to get to work on this.