3 trades that would make Browns contenders for the No. 1 seed in 2024
The Cleveland Browns could contend for the No. 1 seed in the AFC if they pulled off these 3 moves
By Randy Gurzi
Despite several injuries, the Cleveland Browns found a way to win 11 games in 2023. They wound up with the fifth seed in the AFC but until the final weeks of the season, they had a realistic shot of taking the No. 1 seed away from the Baltimore Ravens.
Considering they were 8-1 at home last year, that would be a huge advantage for them.
Looking ahead to 2024, Cleveland should once again be one of the top teams in the AFC — especially if they can stay healthy. But if they want to make sure they have the best shot at taking the No. 1 seed in the conference, they should look into these three trades.
3. Browns trade for Jonathan Allen
Part of a loaded 2017 NFL Draft Class, Jonathan Allen went 17th overall to the Washington Commanders. The Alabama product has turned into a dynamic interior lineman who has 382 tackles and 39 sacks in seven seasons.
Allen signed an extension in 2021 worth $82.5 million but it's safe to say he's frustrated with the franchise and might want out. Or at least that's how it seems if you read between the expletives from one of his post-game rants this season.
“(Expletive) yes, it does,” Allen said via JP Finlay of NBC. “I’m (expletive) tired of this (expletive). (Expletive) tired of this (expletive). It’s been seven (expletive) years of the same (expletive). I’m tired of this (expletive).”
In Cleveland, they currently need a starting defensive tackle with Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris all set for free agency. It would be tough to make the money work with Allen but if he's motivated to get out, and Andrew Berry can do some creative work with a new contract, this would be a move that not only fills holes on their line but vastly improves their defensive front.