3 trades that would make Browns contenders for the No. 1 seed in 2024
The Cleveland Browns could contend for the No. 1 seed in the AFC if they pulled off these 3 moves
By Randy Gurzi
1. Browns trade for Hasson Reddick
There are conflicting reports on the availability of Haason Reddick. The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly permitted their star pass rusher to seek a trade partner with a looming contract extension. Reddick, however, said he never asked to be traded but understands how business works in the NFL.
By now, he should understand how it goes.
The 29-year-old could be headed to his fourth team if traded. Originally a first-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals out of Temple, Reddick spent four seasons in the desert before heading to Carolina in 2021. He played for the Panthers on a one-year deal signed in free agency and recorded 11 sacks before hitting the open market once again.
He then signed with his local team, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $45 million. Reddick has been everything the Eagles expected with 26 sacks over the past two years. Even so, they're hesitant to add more time — and money — to his current deal.
This could open the door for the Browns who are again in need of a pass rusher across from Myles Garrett. Za’Darius Smith held down the job in 2023 but isn't a lock to return as he hits free agency. Adding Reddick would offer more explosion on the edge and could help Cleveland’s defense take its next step.