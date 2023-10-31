3 under the radar trade candidates the Cleveland Browns should consider at NFL Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL but could look to improve their offense at the NFL Trade Deadline with these 3 under-the-radar targets
By Randy Gurzi
Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
This offseason, the Browns really focused on improving the wide receiver position. They traded for Elijah Moore and then used their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Cedric Tillman from Tennessee. They also hit free agency and brought in Marquise Goodwin, a 10th-year player with an Olympic background.
All these additions joined Amari Cooper who had more than 1,000 yards in 2022 and Donovan-Peoples Jones who was over 800 yards. There's also David Njoku at tight end, who can be a problem for opposing defenses in the passing game as well.
As we enter Week 9, Cleveland is still waiting to see this aerial attack take off. The easy excuse for this is the injury Deshaun Watson suffered, which is true. With Dorian Thompson-Robinson and then P.J. Walker taking over, the offense has been unable to pass the ball with any consistency.
Having said that, they weren't exactly lighting the world on fire with Watson. In his four appearances, he has 683 yards with four touchdowns and three picks while completing 61.7 percent of his attempts — which is his worst total outside of the 58.2 percent he had in 2022 for Cleveland.
It's obvious the Browns need to do something to help Watson out and while there have been calls for DeAndre Hopkins, they could also look to bring in another former target of his — Hunter Renfrow.
Renfrow and Watson played together for a couple of seasons at Clemson and even won a National Championship together in 2016. That year, Renfrow had 44 receptions for 495 yards and six touchdowns.
He was selected by the Raiders int he fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and signed a two-year, $32 million extension in 2022 after going for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns on 103 receptions the prior season. Despite this, he's hardly seen the ball since signing the deal as he and Josh McDaniels (thank goodness Cleveland passed on that guy) aren't on the same page.
Seen as a player who could be on the move this year, Renfrow is a savvy slot receiver who could offer a great security blanket for Watson — and it helps that they already know how to work with one another.