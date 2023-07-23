3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Browns training camp
- A sleeper in the WR room
- An underrated addition at TE
- An exciting rookie DE
2. Jakeem Grant, wide receiver/returner
There is already going to be a huge focus on the Cleveland Browns' wide receiver position throughout the remainder of the offseason because that is a position that has to be way better in 2023 for the offense to take a step forward.
Amari Cooper is what he is as a consistent WR1 but Cleveland needs this entire room to step up in a big way this year. They're obviously expecting a lot from Elijah Moore, acquired in a trade with the New York Jets. Third-round pick Cedric Tillman is going to get a shot to make big contributions. Donovan Peoples-Jones could take a leap forward in a contract year after setting a career-high with 839 receiving yards last season.
But the Browns have a Wild Card at the position in former All-Pro Jakeem Grant, a speedy receiver/return specialist who last played in 2021 with the Bears and Dolphins. Grant missed last season with an Achilles injury, his second such injury, but he is a very worthwhile dart throw for the Browns who are in need of the kind of explosiveness he can bring to the table, even if he's not exactly a "featured" player in the offense.
Grant has averaged 10.4 yards per touch over the course of his NFL career with eight touchdowns from scrimmage. He's also added over 5,000 return yards and six total return touchdowns.
Even if Grant can only give the Browns a handful of explosive plays per week, that would be worth its weight in gold for this offense. He was an underrated free agent pickup for this team and even if he doesn't end up making it, taking a chance on his speed and playmaking ability was worth the while for the Browns.
In the NFL, there's so much "hidden yardage" on special teams. There are moments every week when you need players that can make a game-altering play, whether you're talking about a punt return, kickoff return, or flipping the field with a big play offensively.
Jakeem Grant is capable of doing exactly that.