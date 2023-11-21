3 unsung heroes from Cleveland Browns victory over Steelers
The Cleveland Browns had several stars stand out but these three unsung heroes deserve praise for the win in Week 11
By Randy Gurzi
2. Dawand Jones, Right Tackle
A fourth-round pick from Ohio State, Dawand Jones has been everything the Browns hoped he could be and more. Following an insane preseason, Jones was thrown into the starting lineup quickly. Jack Conklin, the original starter at right tackle, was lost for the year in Week 1 and Jones stepped in right away.
Cleveland's offensive line hasn't missed a beat with Jones, who has been a monster in pass protection. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones was expected to stand out against the run but his work against every pass rusher he faced — even when it's a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year — has been outstanding. That was the case once again in Week 11.
Lined up across from T.J. Watt, who has been a menace when facing the Browns, Jones didn't back down. He wasn't able to play every snap since he was dealing with a knee injury but when he was out there, it felt as though Watt wasn't. In 19 pass snaps, Jones won every battle except one and allowed no sacks and no pressure.
Jones was one of Cleveland's highest-graded players on offense, earning a 68.9 from PFF which had him behind Wyatt Teller (80.9) and Harrison Bryant (75.3) who were also great in this win. In all honesty, that score feels very low. Shutting down one of the best pass-rushers in the game should warrant a little more praise than that.
Looking ahead, the Browns are hopeful Jones can play every snap in their next outing. James Hudson III wasn't awful but he had a couple of plays that cost the team — including a snap when he was beaten by Watt for his only sack of the game. Big Thanos was a huge reason Cleveland won in Week 11 and will continue to be a big piece of the puzzle going forward.