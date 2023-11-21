3 unsung heroes from Cleveland Browns victory over Steelers
The Cleveland Browns had several stars stand out but these three unsung heroes deserve praise for the win in Week 11
By Randy Gurzi
1. Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver
Amari Cooper has been the No. 1 wideout all season and is on his way to yet another 1,000-yard campaign. Even with the issues under center, Cooper already has 749 yards on 45 receptions and is averaging a career-high 16.6 yards per reception. He added 34 yards on four receptions this past weekend but wasn't the top pass-catcher.
Instead, that was Elijah Moore who went for 60 yards on six receptions. While he did have one fewer reception than David Njoku, the first-year Brown put up his best performance of the year. He was also easily the most efficient since he grabbed every target except for one — whereas Cooper needed eight and Njoku had 15 to land their totals.
All three of their top pass catchers made a play on the game-winning drive, with Cooper hauling in an eight-yard reception and Njoku getting an 11-yarder to put them at the Pittsburgh 26. However, it all started from their own 35-yard line and Moore was the first player Dorian Thompson-Robinson. As he did throughout the game, No. 8 made the play as he went 15 yards to put the ball at the midfield mark.
For the season, Moore now has 40 receptions for 374 yards and one touchdown. He should easily surpass his career-high of 43 receptions and despite averaging fewer than 10 yards per grab, he should also go over his personal-best 538 yards. Moore might not end up with staggering numbers, which many of us expected when he was added, but he contiunes to grow as a player. Week 11 was proof of this as he was one of the unsung heroes in the win.